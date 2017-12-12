Three NFL Network analysts suspended after allegations of sexual harassment and assault

CULVER CITY, Calif. — The NFL Network suspended three of the network’s analysts Tuesday after of sexual harassment and assault allegations surfaced, ESPN reports.

Marshall Faulk, a former running back for the once St. Louis Rams, was among the three suspended. The others are Heath Evans and Ike Taylor.

According to ESPN’s report, former wardrobe stylist for NFL Network Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against the three. The stylist worked for ESPN from 2006 until she was dismissed from the company in October 2016.

She originally filed a wrongful termination case two months ago, but on Monday filed an additional lawsuit citing the alleged sexual harassment and assault.

In the new lawsuit she claims Faulk groped her and asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her personal life, ESPN reports.

The lawsuit also names former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former analyst Donovan McNabb, whom Cantor claims, along with Evans and Taylor, sent her “inappropriate and sexually explicit texts.”

“The supervisors knew about it, the supervisors observed it,” the former stylist’s lawyer, Laura Horton, told the New York Times. “It was insidious in this particular environment.”

ESPN’s report says they have not received a comment from a spokesperson for the NFL Network regarding the allegations and suspensions.

