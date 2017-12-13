Bionic hand inspired from Star Wars allows man to play piano

ATLANTA, GA. — New prosthetic technology has made it possible for an amputee to play the piano.

Watch the video above to see musician Jason Barnes use a bionic hand created by Georgia Tech researchers. It was inspired by Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise.

A sensor allows for fine motor hand gestures. This is a huge step forward in bionic research to allow for greater mobility.

Jason Barnes is the first amputee to use the technology. He is a musician who lost part of his right arm five years ago. Barnes is now playing the piano for the first time since his accident. He also has used the new hand to play the drums.

Researchers with the school hope the new hand will lead the way in perfecting bionics.

“Our prosthetic arm is powered by ultrasound signals,” said Gil Weinberg, from the Georgia Tech College in the US.