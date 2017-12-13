Cooking with Karli: 3 unique, yet delicious appetizers that won’t take long to make

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The holidays are full of parties --many that leave you frantically searching for a dish to make that won't take a lot of time. Chef Matt Chatfield joined Karli Ritter in the Fox 4 Kitchen to whip up some delicious, yet incredibly simple appetizers that you can make in just a few minutes.

Sticky PBJ Wings

1 1/2 cups grape jelly preserves

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup red or rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup chili sauce

Salt

12 chicken wings, tips discarded and wings separated at the joint

Chopped green onions, for garnish

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together the preserves, peanut butter, vinegar, chili sauce and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add the chicken wings and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees .

Arrange the wings on a greased rack set on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, to an internal temperature of 170 F. 4. Serve garnished with green onions.

Grilled Brie with Raspberries and Hazelnuts

Ingredients:

1 Wheel of Brie Cheese

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup honey

½ cup hazelnuts toasted

Side Options - crackers, bread, toasted bread, pita chips.

Directions:

Preheat outdoor grill to 350 F. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Remove the brie cheese wheel from the wrapping (rind on) and coat in olive oil.

Place the cheese directly on the hot grill and cook for 10-15 seconds, until a grill mark is achieved.

Flip the brie and grill for an additional 10-15 seconds, or until crusted, being attentive to make sure the cheese does not start to ooze out of it’s crust.

Place on baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake for 5 minutes, or until soft to the touch.

Remove from the oven to your serving platter, and top with the raspberries, drizzle with honey, and sprinkle the hazelnuts.

Serve with crackers, chips, or pita chips

Pumpkin Spiced Pot de Creme

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

8 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 cup pumpkin, canned or fresh pureed

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

1. Arrange 8 four ounce ramekins in a large metal baking pan.

2. In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, and brown sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks , and 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Slowly add some of the hot cream mixture, whisking constantly. Add the egg mixture to the remaining hot cream, and whisk. Add the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin, and whisk until smooth. Pour into the custard cups.

4. Add enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the cups. Bake until the custards are just set in the center but not stiff, 1 hour. Remove from the oven and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 3 hours, or overnight.

