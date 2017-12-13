Dozens of kids in need shop for Christmas presents with with Kansas City cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of local kids were treated to an early Christmas during the annual "Shop with a Cop" event organized by the KCMO and KCK Fraternal Orders of Police.

More than 180 local kids from foster care and nominated by area schools, churches and community groups got a chance to check off their Christmas wish lists.

Each of them received a $250 gift card to spend on whatever they wanted at the Ward Parkway Target. Many picked out toys. Some even purchased items for their siblings and parents.

The smiles from both the kids and police officers were priceless.

"It's actually pretty awesome! I've bonded with my police officer and with my mom more," said Andre Davis, who was shopping.

"Look at the police officers," said Brad Lemon, president of the KCMO Fraternal Order of Police. "They have smiles on their faces probably larger than the kids. For them it's a pretty neat experience. Then you look at the kids coming out of here and they're just ecstatic. For some of these kids, it's the majority of Christmas they're going to get."

Shop with a Cop is made possible locally thanks to the Fraternal Orders of Police, area McDonald's franchise owners and Elite Cycling.