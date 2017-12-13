Friends and family gather to celebrate life of 86-year-old KCK man dragged to his death in carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A celebration of life for a beloved community servant took center stage on Wednesday.

The selfless life of 86-year-old Frank Davila Sr. was commemorated at a large gathering at Knuckleheads Saloon, where "Frankie D's" friends and loved ones came to mourn and laugh.

"To me, he was Superman, the greatest man I've known," Frankie Davila Jr. said.

Davila Sr. was killed Nov. 29 when he was dragged to his death while trying to fight off a man who was stealing his car. Davila somehow became attached to the car, and when the carjacker drove away, Davila was dragged.

It was a shocking murder that made national headlines. Davila Jr. said someone chose to play god with his father's life, and that's what makes his loss so hard to accept.

Dominic McGee, 31, remains an inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center, charged with the first-degree murder of the 86-year-old and car theft.

Davila, an Army veteran, was known for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which is painted in Kansas City Chiefs red and gold, as well as his generous heart. The elder Davila owned the popular Frankie D's Bar and Grill in Kansas City, Kansas, for 40 years.

"He could turn a small room into a melting pot," the younger Davila said Wednesday afternoon.

Knuckleheads Saloon, a popular spot for live music, opened its doors for Davila's celebration of life. Frank Hicks, the saloon owner, said he and Davila became friends at various motorcycle events around the metro.

"He always made me promise -- don't cry for me, but laugh when you talk about me. Talk about the good times and the good things," Davila Jr. said.

Davila Jr. and his 24-year-old son Emilio Sandoval described Davila Sr. as a pillar of the community and someone who willingly gave of himself to help others in need.

"He was the rock," Davila Jr. said. "When I think of him, I just think of ocean waves crashing against him and dispersing. I don't know how to fill those shoes."

McGee has a history of jail time, according to Missouri Court Records, which show he's been to jail multiple times for stealing cars. He's currently being held on a $500,000 bond, and his first appearance in court is yet to be scheduled.

"It was completely senseless," Sandoval said. "There was nothing there. If the guy would have walked up and said, 'I'm struggling.' My grandpa would have taken money out of his pocket to help him."

"I want the book thrown at him," Davila Jr. said. "I do, but I want it done the right way. Violence feeds upon violence, and I don't believe in that. I believe in our judicial system, and he'll get his day in court."

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the saloon was filled with motorcycle club members who'd come to pay their respects. Many of them wore t-shirts bearing the logo from Frankie D's Bar and Grill.

The Davilas said they're emotionally spent and longing for comfort. However, Frankie D wouldn't want them to wish ill on someone in McGee's situation.

"To know that he can't hurt anybody else's mother, father, grandparents, great grandparents -- that's where my relief comes from. He doesn't belong on the streets," Davila said.

