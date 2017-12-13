KCK police say house fire where three bodies found now a homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After three people were found in the aftermath of a KCK house fire, police officially deemed it a homicide investigation on Wednesday.

Three people were found dead Tuesday after their bodies were discovered inside a house that caught fire.

The fire broke out around 3:22 a.m. near 8th Street and Troup Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene four minutes later and found at least two people dead inside. Tuesday afternoon KCK police said a third person was found dead inside the burnt home.

Police initially ruled the three deaths “suspicious;” now officers are investigating them as homicides.

KCK Police spokesman Tom Tomasic said Tuesday that detectives weren’t ruling out that the fire was set to cover up other crimes, and it’s possible those three people were murdered before the fire was intentionally set.

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.

The house fire in the 800 block of Troup is officially being investigated as a homicide. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) December 14, 2017

