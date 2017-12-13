Metro 4-year-old gets prosthetic arm made with 3-D printer thanks to a local charity and a Rockhurst student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four-year-old Hudson Borton’s face beamed when he first laid eyes on his new prosthetic left arm.

Created with a 3-D printer and decorated in stylish red and yellow colors, Hudson was asked if the color scheme is a nod to Iron Man or the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Chiefs!” Hudson replied.

Hudson was born with a rare left-limb deficiency, which means he’s missing his left hand from the elbow down.

Normally, a prosthetic arm can cost as much as $25,000.

But thanks to local children’s charity Variety KC and volunteers at Kansas City’s STEAM Studio, Hudson’s parents don’t have to worry about spending a penny.

Hudson’s mother, Lindsey Borton, said the new arm will open up a whole new range of motion and activity for her son but added the new prosthetic will do even more than that.

“I think it’s going to be amazing to boost his confidence,” Borton said. “In school he’s had a lot of kids who haven’t understood, and so I think having this will be a wonderful confidence booster for him.”

Hudson’s father agrees.

“As he meets new people in new atmospheres, he’ll be able to change it from ‘What happened to your arm?’ to ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool. Let me see that,'" Nick Borton said.

The arm was designed by Krishon Harris, a senior at Rockhurst High School, who volunteers at STEAM Studio.

“I measured Hudson’s arm, and then I coded the pieces so that they actually fit him,” Harris said. “And then I 3-D printed all of it and helped with the assembly, too.”