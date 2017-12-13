Mother of two homicide victims claims system is failing her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A mother who lost two sons in a shooting less than three months ago, says now the system is making her a victim again.

One man has been charged in the deaths in Wyandotte County, but the mother claims she can't get information from detectives or prosecutors.

Sandra Arriaga is upset that the man charged with shooting and killing her two sons has only been charged with manslaughter and is walking the streets a free man while awaiting trial.

"It bothers me because his bond was only real low," Arriaga said. "He killed two of my boys. He was in jail for three days."

Fabian Arriaga, 26, and his brother Jose Morales, 21, were both shot and killed Sept.20, in Kensington Park. Neighbors say the park had become a hot spot for gang shootings during the summer.

Arriaga says detectives told her the man charged admitted to shooting both of her sons but claimed he did so in self defense.

Arriaga doesn't believe that's true and complains about being left in the dark about the case since charges were filed.

"The hard part is I have been calling the detective and she hasn’t called back," Arriaga said. "I have no idea what’s going on with the case and I would like for them to put him behind bars. He said he did kill my boys. He admitted it but they didn’t arrest him, he just has court."

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department tells FOX 4 that once criminal charges are filed, detectives limit their communications and refer families to the district attorney's victim services office.

The district attorney would only say that it does not discuss ongoing cases.

The man charged in the deaths, Jose Varela, has a hearing scheduled Dec. 21, a fact Arriaga says she didn't know and she believes the system should do a better job of keeping families informed.