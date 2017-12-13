One person charged in shoot out in Qdoba parking lot at Antioch Crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. man was charged Wednesday in a shooting in the parking lot outside a Qdoba Mexican Restaurant on Monday evening.

Derick D. Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after, prosecutors say, he was involved in the shooting at Antioch Crossing shopping center at 53rd Street and N. Antioch Road in Kansas City, Mo., outside Gladstone.

Court records say officers were dispatched to the scene Monday as shots rang out. A witness told police that a black male wearing a red hoodie with shoulder length dreads was seen fleeing the scene with a gun in his hand. Another witness told police that the man had taken off e jacket and was hiding in the dumpster.

Police found Jones hiding in the dumpster. Prosecutors say Jones pulled marijuana out of his pocket when he was taken into custody.

Witnesses identified Jones as the person in the white SUV that was found at the scene up against the Qdoba, on the sidewalk, with bullet holes in the windshield. One witness identified Jones as the primary shooter in the incident.

Jones told police he went to the parking lot to buy drugs. He said he got in a car with a seller, as well as two other individuals, and gave the seller money and got drugs. He said as he tried to leave, the seller got out of the car and pointed a gun at Jones. He said he then pointed his gun at the seller.

The individuals in the car shot at Jones as he got in his SUV and tried to flee. He said he backed up, striking a fence, and then shot through his window at the two people shooting at him. He then got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Jones is a convicted felon with convictions for burglary and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest from 2010.

Previous coverage:

