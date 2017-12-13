× Seven months after woman dies waiting for tow truck on I-70, driver charged with 2 misdemeanors

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs attorney who was driving a car involved in a deadly crash on I-70 at Little Blue Parkway in May has been charged with two misdemeanors related to the crash.

Adrienne Afrisio, a mother of two, died when Eric Butkovich’s 2007 Honda Odyssey hit her as she stood on the shoulder, watching a tow truck load her van onto its bed. The tow truck driver was also injured.

Butkovich, 47, is an assistant city prosecutor for the city of Blue Springs and also an attorney with the Jackson County Municipal Court. He is a former employee of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol citation, Butkovich was driving his 2007 Honda Odyssey on eastbound I-70 when he ‘failed to drive without a single lane on the roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.’

The second citation is for ‘failing to proceed with caution, yield the right-of-way and reduce speed when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights.’

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash and reconstructed the crash scene and upon completion, Butkovich was issued the citations seven months after the crash.

