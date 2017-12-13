× Third suspect in Shawnee gun store murder pleads guilty

OLATHE, Kan. — On the third day of his jury trial, a suspect in the murder of a Shawnee gun store owner pleaded guilty instead of continuing the trial.

Nicquan Ke-Aaron Midgyett, 22, pleaded guilty to first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

He and three others are charged in the killing of Jon Bieker in Jan. 2015. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned the now-closed gun store at 6487 Quivira Rd.

According to previous court testimony, the men entered the store and confronted Becky, attempting to rob her. Jon came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of them.

One of the men, Londro Patterson, 22, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 25-year term.

Another, Hakeem Malik Jr. 21, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, also without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Meanwhile, Deanthony Wiley, 22, contends he shot Jon Bieker in self-defense. According to Wiley and his attorneys, Wiley was on the ground and attempting to give up when Jon continued to approach him, firing. In November, a mistrial was declared in Wiley’s murder trial. The trial began on a Monday in Johnson County. Four days later onThursday, prosecutors were nearing the end of their case against Wiley when trial was postponed. When they returned on Friday, the mistrial was declared.

Midgett will be sentenced in March 2018.

