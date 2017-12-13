Two people injured after rolling gun battle breaks out in KCK near Quindaro and 27th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people were injured Wednesday after a rolling gun battle broke out in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

A KCK police spokesman said two people were shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Quindaro Boulevard and 27th Street. One of the victims suffered serious injuries; the other suffered minor injuries, police said.

After the two people were shot, police said they were taken to a nearby fire station down the street. Firefighters called 911, and paramedics then took the victims to the hospital.

Police said the gunfire occurred during a rolling gun battle. Investigators currently don't have any details of who fired shots or what vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update as more information is available.