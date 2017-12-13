× Watch ‘A Christmas Story LIVE!’ and hear debut of new song ‘Count on Christmas’

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, Dec. 17, singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha will open A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! on Fox 4 with a performance of the new song “Count on Christmas.” The song was written specifically for the live musical event by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Tony Award winners for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and lyricists of “La La Land’s” Academy Award-winning song, “City of Stars.” Pasek and Paul also composed “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! airs Sunday, Dec. 17 (6:00-9:00 pm) on FOX.

Watch/Share a behind-the-scenes look at Bebe Rexha in the studio recording “Count on Christmas” in the YouTube video below.

Rexha joins previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”), Matthew Broderick (“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” “The Producers,” “Manchester by the Sea”), Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “30 Rock”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Good Girls Revolt,” “Silicon Valley,” “Episodes”), Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”), David Alan Grier (“The Carmichael Show,” “The Wiz”), Ken Jeong (“The Hangover,” “Dr. Ken”), newcomer Andy Walken and PRETTYMUCH, who will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.