2 officers shot in north St. Louis County; subject barricaded in home 2 officers shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Two officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Several emergency crews, fire trucks and police officers were seen in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 7:30 a.m. There is reportedly a subject barricaded in a home in the area.

According to officials, the shots fired at the officers hit their vests.

Around 8:30 a.m., Both directions of Interstate 270 were closed near Bellefontaine Road due to the police activity. During the closure, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Route 367 and westbound traffic is being diverted to Riverview.