Crowds becoming the norm for revitalized downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A busy weekend for downtown kicks off Thursday with crowds expected in the Power and Light District for the college volleyball championship.

Thousands of people also are downtown for conventions connected to volleyball or for this weekend's Division II football championship.

Throngs of visitors are becoming the norm downtown.

"Midwest hospitality, we've become accustomed to that in a lot of these towns we come to," said Kevin Plummer, a volleyball Dad from California. "The West Coast can be a little cliquey at times. It’s just comforting to come to a place like Kansas City and see real Midwest hospitality. People say 'hello' to you on the street and that’s something we don’t get at home too often."

This is usually a slow month downtown as some businesses scale back during the holidays, but not this year.

The Hilton President is one of many downtown hotels that's sold out for the next several nights.

The hotel says it's having it's best year ever as Kansas City is setting ticket sales records for the volleyball games and seeing record numbers of attendees at the associated conventions of coaches and officials.

"There are just so many different entertainment venues down here," said Phillip Strnad, general manager of the Hilton President. "While we might have sports one weekend, it may be a major concert event that next weekend. Then you add on weddings and other social events taking place downtown, it’s just busy downtown all the time."

The Kansas City Sports Commission says $8-million is expected to be spent this week as a result of the huge influx of sports fans, coaches, officials and teams.

The NCAA volleyball championship already had been a near sellout before Nebraska made the final four. The school now is bringing its large fan following to Kansas City.

"You want to be in Kansas City," president of the sports commission Kathy Nelson said. "We want those student athletes in our city. We want your fans in our city. People come out for this. We’ll be able to use the success of this championship to move forward with other bids."

Traffic now can sometimes be a problem. For the locals who aren't used to it, merchants say you may have to be a little more patient getting in and out of downtown.