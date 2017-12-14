Former Missouri, Kansas prison guard arrested in Nevada for sexually abusing young girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kyle Ziemann spent years working as a prison guard in Missouri and Kansas. Now he’s behind bars in Nevada.

The 34-year-old was arrested last month and has been charged with sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14.

According to the charging documents, the abuse happened multiple times.

A relative of Ziemann’s, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Fox 4 News that she hopes news of Ziemann’s arrest will encourage other potential victims to come forward.

Ziemann was a supervisor at a juvenile detention center in North Las Vegas at the time of his arrest.

“I think he has other victims,” the relative said. “They probably think nobody would believe them or it's been too long to make a difference,” but she said she also was sexually assaulted by Ziemann when she was a teenager and now wishes she had gone to police.

Ziemann worked as a prison guard from 2005 to 2008 at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, and from 2008 to 2011 at the women’s correctional facility in Topeka, according to both the Missouri and Kansas corrections departments.

He is being held on a $650,000 bond in the Clark County, Nevada, Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.