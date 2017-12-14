× Homeowner in Independence shoots intruder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police were called to the 3400 block of S. Appleton Ave., Thursday afternoon after a homeowner called to report he had shot an intruder in his home.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered serious. It happened shortly after noon Thursday at a home near Winner Rd., and Sterling Ave.

Independence Police spokesperson John Syme said no one at that address had been arrested or charged.

Fox 4’s Sean McDowell spoke to neighbors who said there have been several break-ins in the neighborhood recently.

Fox 4's Sean McDowell spoke to neighbors who said there have been several break-ins in the neighborhood recently.

Fox 4 is working to get more details about the intruder.