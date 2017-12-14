× Joe’s Weather Blog: Make your outdoor plans for Saturday! (THU-12/14)

Good morning…after bright sunshine for the last few days…clouds will be much more prevalent in our skies today…that combined with cooler air moving through will keep our temperatures in check today…more seasonable overall…but the good news is that the winds will be considerably lighter than yesterday. In the big picture through the next 7 days…not a lot is happening. Beyond that, heading towards next weekend and Christmas week…there are many questions about whether or not a “real” storm will finally give us some “real” moisture and IF that moisture will be in the form of snow or rain or something in between. DON’T trust any forecast (at this point) for that week. IF you see something on FB that shows a bizillion inches of snow…don’t trust it…IF you see something that shows ice and rain…DON’T trust any specifics. It’s just to far away…don’t get me wrong…if you’re a winter weather lover it’s a bit more fun to look at…but until the late part of NEXT week comes along…it’s NOT worth getting to invested in it.

Forecast:

Today: Lots of clouds and not as windy or as warm as yesterday. Highs in the 40s

Tonight: Cloudy with perhaps a few sprinkles/flurries out there…not too cold with lows in the 20s

Friday: More sunshine and pleasant with highs well into the 40s to near 50°

Saturday: Sunny and warmer with highs 60-65°

Sunday: Variable clouds with a few showers possible during the 1st part of the day…highs in the 40s

Discussion:

There continues to be a dearth of weather to talk about over the next 7+ days…of consequence for the KC area. Yesterday we delved into the lack of snow (so far) through mid December. At this point…there is NO snow expected into at least the 22nd or so (next Friday).

#DidYouSnow that we are in the midst of the 6th longest stretch on record without 3" or more of snow in Omaha and the 3rd longest in Lincoln? Both 679 days, back to 2/2/2016 (the Groundhog Day blizzard). — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 14, 2017

The above is from Omaha and Lincoln, NE…

For us in KC…I believe it’s been over 1410 days since we’ve seen 3″ or more of snow in one day…going back to 2/4/14. As a matter of fact I believe 2/4/14 was the last “real” snowstorm in the KC area with over 7″ in one day (almost 8″ over two days). That March (on the 1st and 2nd) we did have 3.1″ spread out over two days though.

So obviously we’re in a snow “drought” of sorts…and that continues.

Before that ends…whenever it ends…we’re going to see more mild days. This month has been a good one for temperatures locally. Last December was a pretty chilly month…take a look back with me and notice when the coldest weather of last winter ended up happening!

It was on it’s way…last winter at this time…on the 17th we got a whopping 2″ of snow at KCI…then we were in the really cold air…with lows down to almost 10° below and there were some near 20° below zero temperatures in the region as well!

We recovered from that over the last week of the month..and were only about 1-2° below average that month in the end.

Here is a look at December of 2016 from a national standpoint…

This month, so far, we’re well above average…and it’s getting hard to imagine us finishing the month below average (as a whole) at this point…because overall we’re in good shape for awhile it appears. we’re running 5° above average through yesterday and today won’t hurt that too much. Really the next 7+ days won’t hurt that too much.

Now a look at this December (through the 12th) on a national scale…

Quite the difference!

Now onto next weekend and Christmas week. It’s really not worth typing a long discussion about what could happen at this point in time…it’s more than 10 days away. With that said I like to look at the origins of what the various models show 10 days away (or longer).

My goodness…what is forecast to turn into a big SW US upper level storm is right now all the way towards Mongolia! More than 6000 miles away!

It will go through a a ton of changes and orientations and when it gets west of Alaska on Tuesday int he Behring Sea near Russia(!) it will then spit out a wave that will be help cause the eventual big SW USA storm (as modeled) in about 10 days.

That storm in the SW may or may not kick out in timely fashion….there will be colder air coming into the Plains before that…so as I mentioned yesterday that would be step one at least. Is this storm though even real? Will it be down there? Will it be sending out weak and fast moving waves into the cold air to give us precip? Will the cold air, that may be eroding by the time the major part of the storm kicks out (after Christmas?) hang on long enough?

There are just way too many questions…even if taken as gospel on day 10 according to the model…there would be questions about what would happen in this part of the country. So again let’s not get overly worked up about something that will be changing a ton over the next 7+ days.

Now from a weather geek perspective…yes my attention is on this…and in some ways with certain changes…this can be a snow lovers dream pattern for several days…so yes…I see that. When it’s been as dry as it’s been…this certainly is better for us weather folks to look at than persistent NW or N or West flows of air giving us nothing to talk about here in the Plains.

Our feature photo comes from Mark Van Baale‏ taken this morning…what a shot!

Joe