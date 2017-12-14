Kansas City Council rejects Edgemoor’s memorandum of understanding for new KCI single-terminal airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Council has rejected the memorandum of understanding with Edgemoor, the company selected to design a new, single-terminal Kansas City airport, and the city may be negotiating with another firm in the future.

Kansas City Councilman Jermaine Reed tweeted Thursday that the negotiation was unsuccessful, and the MOU failed in a 9-4 vote. The negotiations between the city and Edgemoor are now terminated, he said.

@KCIAirport Breaking: @KCMO's negotiation with @KCIEdgemoor is unsuccessful. The City Council failed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with @KCIEdgemoor (vote was 9 to 4). The negotiations between @KCMO and @KCIEdgemoor are terminated. More details and next steps to follow. — Jermaine Reed (@JermaineReed) December 14, 2017

A memorandum of understanding is a document between parties that outlines the agreement -- in this case, the new airport project.

According to the Kansas City Star, a proposed community benefits package seems to be the reason for the dissent.

Edgemoor said it has canceled its public comment meeting Thursday night. Edgemoor officials told Fox 4's Dave D'Marko they've been told the city wants to negotiate with another firm.

The city's next steps are not clear at this time, but Reed said more details are coming.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update as more information is available.