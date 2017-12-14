× Kansas City man convicted of aggravated battery, leaving accident scene in 2015 crash that injured Shawnee cyclist

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City, Mo., man was convicted on Thursday in Johnson County of aggravated battery while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to a hit-and-run accident that left a Shawnee cyclist in critical condition in September 2015.

According to prosecutors, Kevin Hall struck and injured Steve McCrary, who was biking west on Shawnee Mission Parkway around 5:30 a.m., near Vista on Sept. 23, 2015. McCrary was taken to the hospital and treated for critical injuries after the accident.

Witnesses previously told police that the driver who hit McCrary continued driving west on Shawnee Mission Parkway after the incident in a white truck with damage on the front.

McCrary underwent reconstructive surgery for an injury to his face, among other wounds which included a shattered pelvis.

According to online court records, Hall was found guilty in Johnson County of lewd and lascivious behavior in 1998.

