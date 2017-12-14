× KCK police officer gives $100 each to two grandmas who tug at his heart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police officers had a great day on the job on Thursday morning. The police department received a $10,000 donation from an anonymous person who wanted them to spread Christmas cheer in their community.

So on Thursday, a handful of police officers passed out cash to citizens who tug at their heart.

Fox 4 was there when Officer Jonathan Westbrook handed $100 over to one grandma he met and then another. Why did he pick them? He said he knows grandmas have a lot of responsibilities and do a lot to take care of their families.

Fox 4 tagged along with other Kansas City, Kan. officers as they surprised people with cash.

