Marine veteran and family get mortgage-free home in Kansas thanks to nonprofit Operation Homefront

EUDORA, Kan. -- A national nonprofit has awarded a Pennsylvania veteran and his family with a newly renovated, mortgage-free home in Kansas.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Robert Hamilton III, his wife Elizabeth and their son Sawyer got their dream home -- and a new car -- on Thursday thanks to Operation Homefront.

“I think it’s a lot to take in right now!" Hamilton said. "It was only like 25 hours ago I was driving from Pennsylvania, so it didn’t even seem real until I got on the highway."

Besides the newly renovated mortgage-free home, the family was surprised with a new Mazda CX-5 during the celebration.

The Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon recipient said he's truly thankful.

"I turned around, and I was like -- just a lot," Hamilton said. "I sold my truck to come here, and I really didn’t want to sell my truck at all. But my wife and I were like, 'This is what’s best for the family,' and she called it an act of faith, got rid of the truck, and it got replaced by something way better than my truck."

Operation Homefront, whose mission is to help build strong, stable, secure military families, created the Homes on the Homefront program to award mortgage-free homes to our nation’s veterans and military families.

“Having a home is part of the American Dream, and we want those who served our country get their piece of the American Dream also,” said Robert Thomas, the COO for Operation Homefront.

The homes are donated by bank partners, including Chase and other major financial services companies.

“This doesn’t even look like the pictures," Hamilton said. "When I came inside, it shocked me because it’s way better."

“We chose this family because Bob was wounded in Afghanistan," Thomas said. "He was shot in the stomach. He’s got a local connection -- his father in law and his sister live close by, and we thought they were a great fit for this home."

This is the 599th home Operation Homefront has awarded to military families.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and finding some work, and meeting new people, and getting involved,” Hamilton said.