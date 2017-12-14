Metro man known for serving homeless, first responders ready to ‘take it to the streets’ again after surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The metro man who's known for serving Kansas City's homeless and first responders is ready to get back to "taking it to the streets."

For the last 15 years, "Taking It to the Streets" founder Scott Lamaster has been taking sandwiches, snacks and drinks to police officers and firefighters who are responding to a scene for a long time -- or to a homeless man, woman or family in need.

But two weeks ago, the 58-year-old was outside his home in Greenwood preparing meals for the homeless when all of a sudden a propane grill exploded.

“It knocked me six feet and caused serious burns all over my arms," Lamaster said. "I was in extreme pain when I went to Research Medical Center. They gave me the strongest pain medicine that they could prescribe by law and they were giving me shots every 10 minutes, but my pain was still there."

Lamaster underwent surgery to place skin grafts over his burns. Surprisingly, he said not once was he afraid.

“I never worried," he told Fox 4's Robert Townsend. "I was totally blessed, and I just knew God was going to take care of me."

Thankfully, Lamaster's surgery was successful.

“One big graft is still on my left arm and all, but the rest has released about two weeks ahead of schedule, so I’m grateful," he said. "No matter how I look, I know God did it, and I will be okay."

Lamaster said he's learned a lot from this experience.

“We all suffer pain in our lives," he said. "We all go through tragedy. We all go through hurts."

Come Friday, Lamaster and his team of volunteers will be back in action, serving meals to the homeless, and on Christmas Day, they’ll dish out meals to about 1,000 first responders.

But this time, “Scott the Survivor” has a new message.

“I just want people to know that you can survive and overcome anything. I’m living proof!" he said. "Also, if the pain I experienced pulls one homeless person off the street, then it would have been worth it."