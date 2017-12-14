Ohio man tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex with minor, police say

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – An Ohio college student faces multiple charges after police say he tried to have sex with an underage boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer, according to WXIX.

Austintown police arrested Albert Maruna IV, 22, a student at Youngstown State University, on charges of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and importuning.

College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex https://t.co/JFgffAflSy pic.twitter.com/gnqKiXorzo — FOX19 (@FOX19) December 13, 2017

Maruna allegedly thought he was chatting with an underage boy on an online dating app. Police say Maruna sent nude photos of himself using the app, and said graphic, sexual things in the chat.

During their exchanges, the undercover officer said he was just 15, but Maruna replied that he didn’t believe in age, according to WKBN.

They arranged to meet in Austintown on Tuesday, with Maruna promising to bring chicken Alfredo and Sprite to the meeting, police said.

According to WXIX, officers arrested Maruna after he showed up with an iPhone, a laptop, several zip drives, a bottle of lubrication, two bottles of Sprite and a container of chicken Alfredo.

Maruna remains in custody at the Mahoning County Jail.