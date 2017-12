KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects in a Dec. 7 robbery where a store employee was sprayed with mace.

KCPD said the four suspects — three women and one man — entered the Nike store on Nichols Road just before 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

One of the suspects sprayed a store employee with mace, and all the suspects ran out of the store with stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.