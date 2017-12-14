Riverside police spend day warming hearts and residents through free coat program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- The Riverside Police Department wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter, so on Thursday they handed out free coats to anyone needing one.

"With colder weather now upon us, the City of Riverside wants to ensure all those in the community who need a warm coat will have one," Sgt. Brent Holland told Fox 4. "Unfortunately, as we all know, hardships do occur and the City of Riverside does not want anyone to go without the protection of a coat in their time of need."

Fox 4’s Kathy Quinn was at the Riverside Public Safety building when the doors to the event. There she met a dad looking for a coat to keep his young daughter warm this winter. Kathy helped him pick out a leopard print coat and a hat to match.

Riverside police started collecting coats in September and continued through the end of October. They collected coats of all sizes but strongly encouraged people to donate coats for children.

