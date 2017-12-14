Shawnee Mission North students stuff stockings for kids with cancer at Children’s Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A group of Shawnee Mission North students spent the part of their day giving back on Thursday.

Students in a social skills class at the Overland Park school pick a different service project each semester. This semester, they chose to stuff stockings for kids going through cancer treatment at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Students said it's pretty easy to feel good about what they're doing.

"I think it's special for the kids who can't go home for Christmas. It's very special for them," Rhiannon Laham said.

Teacher Angela Holtgraves, a cancer survivor, said past projects have gone to causes outside Kansas City like hurricane relief and homemade Valentines to Denver.

"So the students wanted to bring it back to Kansas City," she said.