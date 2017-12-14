Smoked hickory herbed KC strip loin with roasted winter vegetables and horseradish dijon sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Put the honey baked ham and turkey on the back burner this Christmas and instead, wow your family with some classic KC barbecue. The chef and owner of Q-39, Rob Magee, visited Fox 4 Thursday, Dec. 14 to demonstrate how to make one of his favorite holiday recipes.

Here's what you'll need:

Smoker 250 degrees (can be done in oven)

Cook time: 2 hrs.

Hickory Wood

5lbs kc strip loin (certified angus beef)

2 TBS Q39 steak seasoning

1 TBS chopped fresh Rosemary,

1 TBS chopped fresh Thyme

1 TBS chopped fresh chives

3 TBS salad oil

Mix steak seasoning, fresh herbs and oil

Rub mixture on all over the kc strip loin

Place in smoker Fat side up

Cook until temperature reads 130 degrees (approximately 2 hours)

Place on rack with pan

Rest for 30 minutes

Slice and place on platter

Surround with winter vegetables

Winter vegetables

2 cups brussels sprouts (trimmed and cut in ½)

½ lb red potatoes cut in ½ widthwise

1 large sweet potatoes cut into cubes (same as potatoes)

½lb green beans (trimmed and cut)

1 granny smith apple (cored and cut into wedges)

1 red onion cut large dice

Olive oil to coat

To taste Steak seasoning

1 oz dried cranberries (put on top at the end)

Mix all ingrediencies and toss with olive oil and season to taste q39 steak seasoning.

Place on a greased sheet pan

Place in oven at 425 degrees for 25-35 minutes until fork tender

Place around sliced kc strip loin

Sprinkle dried cranberries on top

For Horseradish Dijon sauce (makes 1/3 cup):

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tbsp grated fresh horseradish

1.5 / 2 tbsp Dijon mustard - (Use 11/2 - 2 tablespoons if using horseradish mustard)

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

