Sprint Center expecting to see more than 18,000 volleyball fans over the next few days for the final four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NCAA is once again taking over Sprint Center, but this time — we aren’t talking basketball — we're talking volleyball.

The National Semifinal Games take place Thursday, and the event is sold out. With these numbers, Kansas City set a new volleyball final four attendance record. More than 18,000 people are expected to attend.

Penn State, Florida, Nebraska and Stanford are this year‘s final four.

Stanford is back in the semifinals for its NCAA best 21st appearance and is seeking its eighth national championship. Top-seeded Penn State is also looking for eighth title, and Nebraska is the four-time national champion.

All four teams were featured at a banquet Wednesday at Uptown Theater on Broadway. They got a police escort from their team hotel and then a nice red carpet arrival at the uptown.

These four teams are led by a total of 15 All-Americans named earlier this week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The first game will be a Big 10 battle. One-seed Penn State faces five-seed Nebraska at 6 p.m. Then after that, it’s 2-seed Florida against 3-seed Stanford.

The championship game will be played on Saturday.