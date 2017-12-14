Those looking for a job are invited to the National Career Fair taking place in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The National Career Fair is Thursday and serves as a chance for job seekers to connect with potential employers.

The career fair, which is taking place at the Holiday Inn & Suites at Reeder Street and Ballentine Street, is free and gives people looking for a job the chance to meet dozens of potential employers in one place.

The Kansas National Guard, AAA, Universal Hospital Services and School Services, are just some of the employers that will be there. There will also be job opportunities for those interested in accounting, banking, finance and restaurant services.

Job seekers can apply for a job at the fair. Some employers may hire on the spot.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers say job seekers should dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume.

Click here to register for the career fair.