12-year-old Olathe girl allegedly raped by boy in school bathroom, lawsuit says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal lawsuit alleges that a 12-year-old Olathe girl was raped by a boy in a school bathroom after a teacher failed to supervise their return to a classroom.

The girl’s mother filed suit Thursday against Olathe Public Schools, the school board and the student who allegedly assaulted her daughter.

The suit says the victim and the boy finished an assignment in the common area at Olathe’s middle school in 2015 and the common area teacher sent them back to their classroom without supervision.

The suit says the boy pulled the girl into a boys bathroom and raped her. The girl told a teacher that day and was taken to a hospital.

A school district spokeswoman declined comment Friday, citing pending litigation.