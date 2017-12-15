Blue Springs man pleads guilty to kidnapping and raping Johnson County sheriff’s deputy

OLATHE, Kan. — A Blue Springs man accused of kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy entered a guilty plea Friday.

Before the court William Luth pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Luth was arrested last October and remained in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say Luth, 25, and Brady Newman-Caddell, 22, from Independence abducted the female deputy late Friday night, Oct. 7, 2016, outside of the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe as she was going to work. They’re accused of forcing her into a blue Mazda 3 owned by Luth`s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.

The deputy testified at the preliminary hearing for two men. The details were so emotional and sensitive that she didn’t want anyone she knew to hear them. That included fellow Johnson County deputies and law enforcement officers, as well as her family and friends. Typically Johnson County deputies are in the courtroom to provide protection, but on that day during this hearing, Olathe police officers were brought in instead.

Luth’s sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2018.

Newman-Caddell was also charged with another rape. In February of 2016, the victim of the Independence rape told police that five men broke into her apartment, covered her face with her pants and gang raped her as her little girl slept next to her. In that case, he is charged with rape in the 1st degree, two counts of sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.