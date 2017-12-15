Classmates, neighbors remember KC teen fatally shot in head at apartment as ‘nice, quiet girl’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At Raytown South High School students can't believe their classmate, 16-year-old Alexis Mitchell, is now gone.

“I am just shocked," Jamirah Cameron said of his fellow classmate. "I just saw her Wednesday afternoon in our world history class. The next day when I came to class, she wasn’t in her seat, and it was kind of scary."

Police said Wednesday night someone shot Alexis Mitchell in her head. The girl was initially in critical condition, but police said Friday she died from her injuries.

“She really was nice and kind of outgoing," Isaiah Abraham-Brown said. "I only met her a couple of times when we used to go to Raytown South Middle School. It’s sad. I knew her cousins."

Police said they have one person in custody. As of Friday night, investigators hadn't released any new details about that person or the girl’s death.

“I’m just mad about it, and I deeply, deeply sympathize for her mother and their family," neighbor LaTonia Abraham said. "No one should have to bury their child."

“Our teacher asked us to pray for Alexis and her family,” Cameron said.