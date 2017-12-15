Dozens of families, including one teen, surprised with keys to newly refurbished vehicles thanks to Cars 4 Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What started out as an idea to help a few people with transportation has snowballed into hundreds of cars being given away each year all over the country, and that tradition continued Friday morning.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn was at Harrah's Casino with Car Santa Terry Franz as he surprised local heroes with new modes of transportation.

There were tears, there were smiles and there was joy. Watch each of the videos to see their humbled reactions.

The program is a partnership between car dealers and others in the community who donate vehicles. If you'd like to donate a vehicle or make a cash donation, click here. If you are a veteran and would like to apply for a vehicle, click here.

Franz has been giving away cars for the last 22 years.

Car Santa gets a surprise

Single mom and her son both given cars

"So much going through my mind," Cecilia Lopez told Fox 4. "I’m just so grateful. It's been so many years since I’ve had a vehicle. So this is truly a blessing-- it truly is. And for my son to get a car is even more awesome because he’s been working at the pizza place downtown, and he’s trying to save up money, but it’s really save them a lot of money."

Dad says this will help him visit his son who does not live in KC

