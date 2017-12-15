× Finger-pointing, fury and feuding in Kansas City leadership over airport negotiation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James sent a memo to the city council on Friday, using the words ‘precarious’, ‘shocking’ and ‘political agendas’ to describe the council’s handling of negotiations with the company they chose just three months ago to rebuild Kansas City International Airport. Then, Lee Barnes Jr., council member for the 5th district at large, sent out a resolution he will submit next week to officially end negotiations and plans with that company, Edgemoor Infrastructure.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Council rejected the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Edgemoor, the company selected to design a new, single-terminal Kansas City airport. A memorandum of understanding is a document between parties that outlines the agreement — in this case, the new airport project.

It was voted down 9-4. The four votes in support of Edgemoor’s MOU came from the project’s key supporters: Mayor Sly James and council members Jolie Justus, Jermaine Reed and Kathryn Shields.

Following the Thursday turmoil, Edgemoor abruptly canceled a meeting scheduled Thursday night to get feedback on designs from the community. It was abruptly canceled after the city announced its rejection of the memorandum.

“The city has decided to change course, they are interested in negotiating with another team,” Edgemoor’s Dan Moylan told the crowd.

It came as a shock to many in the community who had voted in support of the airport in the Nov. 7th election. With 49,950 votes to 16,378, voters had made it clear that they want a new airport.

On Friday, Fox 4’s Kera Mashek talked to the mayor and reached out to council member Barnes, who voted against the memorandum of understanding with Edgemoor.

Mayor James did not mince words.

“This was not an impasse in negotiations. There’s been no reason to have an impasse because, at this point, Edgemoor hasn’t refused to do anything or declined to do anything they’ve been asked to do,” he said. “This was a blatant political maneuver by certain people on the council to circumvent the process they set up.”

James said he’s both disappointed and angry in the council members who voted to reject Edgemoor’s proposal.

“It’s disappointment because I feel they’ve totally forgotten that 75 percent of the people in this city voted for an airport and that they voted for Edgemoor. And I’ve seen some of these council people at some of the meetings and they had no bad words to say whatsoever about Edgemoor, and all of the sudden out of the blue yesterday, we have this? That seems like an ambush. I’m not going to be nice about it. I’m not going to mince words about it. It was a bad political move. It puts a stain on this city that I’ve worked for the last six and a half years to avoid. It is a bad way to govern and it is a sham of a process when you do this. So I’m not going to join this process with them. I’m going to do everything I can to get it back on track.”

Mayor James disputed the arguments by some council members that their decision is ‘due diligence.’

“This isn’t due diligence. Due diligence means you ask questions, you come to conclusions. Where’s the due diligence in this? There’s no due diligence here. They were all over the board. Lee Barnes has been ranting and raving about Edgemoor and Aecom from day one so that’s not a matter of due diligence. The things they wanted in the community benefit agreement is in the ordinance that they passed—unanimously. And the same ordinance is in the MOU. Where the due diligence there? When you give somebody a memo at 10:28 the night before something and then expect somehow to have a solution within 10 hours or 12 hours after that, that’s not due diligence. That’s a set up and it’s impatience,” he said.

Lee Barnes Jr., Kansas City 5th district at-large councilman, said negotiations with Edgemoor didn’t go well. He said one of the reasons he rejected the MOU was because the city didn’t receive the benefits he expected.

“Community benefits that came back in the MOU as a third of what we suggested we would do, he said. “That’s number one.”

Barnes also said Edgemoor ‘didn’t do any segregation of the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) andWoman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) proposal they came back with.’

Just as the mayor accused Barnes and the other dissenting board members of political agendas, Barnes pointed the same accusation back at the mayor.

“This is no more politics than it was when he went and had a meeting at the River Club some year and a half ago trying to do a sole source. This is no more politics than that. This is sheerly just nine council members—a super majority, trying to do what’s best in the interest of the citizens of Kansas City,” Barnes said.

Below is the memo from the mayor followed by Lee Barnes’ resolution to terminate with Edgemoor.

Regarding the KCI MOU

By way of this memo, I’m officially notifying Council and the Clerk that I am referring Resolution 171017 to the Airport Committee. I understand several of you wish to circumvent our standard committee process and consider this legislation in a Committee of the Whole. I completely disagree with that approach and, furthermore, believe that if the MOU had been held in the Airport Committee and given more time to address concerns and modify the agreement, then we might have avoided yesterday’s shocking turn of events, which now puts the project in a precarious position and calls into question Council’s commitment to the will of the voters.

For six-and-a-half years, I’ve worked to move this city forward by using facts and data, relying on thoughtful deliberation when confronted with complex problems and, of course, prioritizing the best interests of this city above personal political agendas. The behavior I have seen over the past week with regard to the MOU is not reflective of the collaborative spirit and results-oriented style I’ve focused on since taking office. We are better than this, and our residents deserve much more.

Yesterday’s action halted a negotiation midstream and tossed it out the window with little warning. That says to Kansas Citians that their will is less important than political agendas. And it sends a message to those who want to do business with Kansas City that we cannot be relied upon as a transparent partner.

Finally, our city will face severe consequences that will extend beyond the new terminal and beyond this political cycle, if we don’t move forward with professionalism and respect. Actions matter to voters. Actions matter to businesses. Actions matter for continued momentum.

Let’s get this back on track next week beginning with the Airport Committee meeting on Thursday.

Resolution from Councilmember Barnes Jr. to be introduced 12/21/17

Finding that the City is unable to negotiate a satisfactory contract with Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate LLC for a terminal modernization project at the Kansas City International Airport; terminating negotiations with Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate LLC for said terminal modernization project; and authorizing and directing the City Manager, pursuant to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances, to undertake negotiations toward a memorandum of understanding and other initial contractual arrangements with the KCI Partnership for said terminal modernization project toward a memorandum of understanding and other initial contractual arrangements.

WHEREAS, because of the aging of the current terminal and appurtenant facilities at Kansas City International Airport (“KCI”), and the importance of improving the functionality of KCI for the airlines, airline passengers and general public who use KCI, the Council recognized that there is a need to plan for the modernization of the existing terminals and their appurtenant facilities by demolishing the existing terminals and replacing them with a single terminal that will better serve airline passengers, the airlines and the general public (“Terminal Project”); and

WHEREAS, to further planning for the Terminal Project, the City issued a request for qualifications and proposal for the design, construction and financing of a new single terminal and its appurtenant facilities, convened a selection committee under Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances, which ranked Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate LLC (“Edgemoor”) as most qualified and ranked the “KCI Partnership” thereafter; and

WHEREAS, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 170663, as amended, which authorized the City Manager “to undertake negotiations toward a memorandum of understanding and other initial contractual arrangements with the firm selected as most qualified and, if necessary upon unsuccessful negotiation as determined by Council, a firm ranked thereafter in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances;” and

WHEREAS, Section 3-31 of Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances provides that “[i]f the city is unable to negotiate a satisfactory contract with the firm selected, negotiations with that firm shall be terminated. The city shall then undertake negotiations with another of the qualified firms selected;” and

WHEREAS, the City has undertaken negotiations with Edgemoor and City staff has presented a memorandum of understanding to the City Council, and the City Council has found such memorandum of understanding unacceptable; and

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to declare and determine such negotiation with Edgemoor unsuccessful under Ordinance No. 170663, as amended, and not satisfactory under Section 3-31 of Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances; NOW, THEREFORE,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF KANSAS CITY:

Section A. That the City Council hereby finds that the City’s negotiation with Edgemoor has been unsuccessful under Ordinance No. 170663, as amended, and not satisfactory under Section 3-31 of Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances.

Section B. That negotiations between Edgemoor and the City for the Terminal Project are hereby terminated.

Section C. That the City Manager is authorized to undertake negotiations toward a memorandum of understanding and other initial contractual arrangements with the KCI Partnership and, if necessary upon unsuccessful negotiation as determined by Council, a firm ranked thereafter in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances, all as authorized under and consistent with Section 2 of Ordinance No. 170663.

Section D. That this resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption by the City Council.