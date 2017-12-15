Four-time Olympic medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings visits KC to attend college volleyball National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- College volleyball is in the spotlight this week in Kansas City, and the greatest volleyball player of all time is in town to support her sport.

Kerri Walsh Jennings is a four-time Olympic medalist and won two national championships with Stanford.

While she is bummed to see her Cardinal bumped out of the tournament by Florida in Thursday night's semifinals, she is thrilled to see so many people filling the stands.

With 18,000 people on hand to watch the matches, she says the popularity of volleyball continues to grow.

More women than ever are learning how to play, and she says it's a great sport for young girls to learn more about themselves.

"I’ve learned so much about life from competing and playing sports," the Olympian said. "Volleyball in particular has been my love since I was 10 years old so I just think it’s a fun way to engage with your friends, it’s a fun way to learn about yourself and even if you don’t going to be a collegiate athlete, which is what this weekend is all about, you’re still gonna learn things and have fun."

Nebraska takes on Florida Saturday night in the finals - Walsh Jennings predicts the Huskers will win it all.