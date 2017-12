Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is pulling in to Union Station, and Santa is there to help get your kids into the Christmas spirit.

In the video above, Matt Stewart takes a tour of this festive train.

Kansas City Southern Holiday Express

Cost: Free

Where: Union Station

When: Friday 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.