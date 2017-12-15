× Kansas City man accused in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash that killed 2 people faces manslaughter charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Platte County prosecutors filed manslaughter charges Thursday against a 31-year-old Kansas City man in connection to the wrong-way crash that killed two people early Thanksgiving morning.

Police say when they arrived at the scene at I-29 near 152 Highway at about 12:50 a.m., on Nov. 23, they observed the suspect, Deone E. Starr belted into the driver’s seat with a bottle of alcohol in his lap.

Witnesses had called 911 to report a car driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-29. Police say before they could get to him, Starr crashed his blue Honda CRV into the Honda CRV with Nelson Guzman-Cuellar and Normelina Erazo inside. They were longtime companions and died at the scene.

Results from the toxicology report ordered the day of the crash showed Starr with a blood alcohol level of .125 about three hours after the crash. The blood alcohol limit for driving in Missouri is .08. Police were not able to talk to him until he regained consciousness at about 9:40 a.m. He was advised of his Miranda Rights and agreed to talk to the officers.

Starr told them he did not know how the crash occurred. He said he had been at a Thanksgiving party in Lee’s Summit on the evening before the crash. He said he arrived at the party a little after 7:00 p.m., and drank two vodka/cranapple party cups and one wine cooler. He said he stopped drinking at about midnight and headed home. He said he did not remember making any stops on the way home and didn’t remember bringing any drinks with him.

Starr said he had no idea why he was on that part of I-29 or where he could have gotten on the wrong highway. His normal path home from the party is to take I-470 westbound to 71-Highway northbound, then exit at Parvin Road to his home.

When Fox 4 obtains a mug shot of Starr, we will update this story. A warrant has been issued for Starr’s arrest and it does not appear he is in custody. Starr is 31-years old.

Previous story: