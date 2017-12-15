KC barber shop destroyed in summer floods gets fresh start in a new, bigger location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four years of memories were washed away in an instant, but thanks to some hard work and good fortune the Director's Cut barbershop has opened its doors again.

An open house on Friday was the reintroduction of Armon Lasker's business to the community after his former shop near State Line Road and everything it was destroyed in July's flooding.

Despite some hardships, he said it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Lasker said he's excited for his new shop that sits in the heart of the jazz district to have a fresh start in an area with a bright future.

"It means the world to me to be a part of history, to be a part of this rich district, and everything that used to go on and things that used to happen that can and will happen again," he said.

He said the new shop is a lot bigger than its predecessor.

"The shop is better than what it was, but the first shop was my starter shop," Lamaster said. "So just coming here now, it was one of the things where we realized this is big. We are a part of something bigger than it used to be. I'm excited, man. I can't wait."