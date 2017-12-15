Local man gives his thoughts on latest Star Wars film, mentions he fell asleep and got caught snoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Fans of the force are flocking to metro theatres to catch the latest installment of the Star Wars series.

Fox 4’s Rob Collins stopped by the AMC Theatres in Leawood to speak with folks who just saw the movie.

The Last Jedi played overnight at theatres all across the metro. This is Episode 8 in the iconic series pitting good versus evil in a galaxy far far away.

The film is expected to make a domestic debut of $200 million and $425 million worldwide.

"This one is great, the middle part yeah I snored a little bit, and the couple next to me they kinda elbowed me, but the end of it-- oh it’s great," Star Wars fan Vance Johnson said. "It’s really good it’s worth the money and I’m going to come back tomorrow night and catch the part that I fell asleep on."