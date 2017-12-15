One of three victims found in aftermath of KCK house fire identified, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police have identified one of the three people found inside a burned out Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Police say Gwinn Green's body was found Tuesday at the home near Troup Avenue and Mill Street.

Family and friends feared that Green, who lived in the home, was one of the three victims. They held a vigil Tuesday night for the 53-year-old.

The fire broke out around 3:22 a.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived on the scene four minutes later and found at least two people dead inside. Tuesday afternoon KCK police said a third person was found dead inside the burnt home.

So far, police have not identified the other two victims. They're also not sure whether the victims were killed before or after the fire was set. Police are investigating the three deaths as homicides.