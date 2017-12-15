St Joseph police: Woman and 7-year-old girl could be in danger; alert issued

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public to help them locate two ‘endangered missing persons’.

Sarah Butler-Young, 35, and Jasmine Robinson, 7, may be together in a Blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with Missouri license plate AG2A0V.

If you have any information, call 816-271-4777.

No additional information was given about their circumstances, but the police department did list the alert as ‘severe’, which means there is significant threat to life or property. They sent the alert out as ‘urgent’, indicating responsive action should be taken immediately.