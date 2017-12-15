× Teenage girl dies from gunshot at KCMO apartment complex; person in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen girl shot Wednesday at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo., died from her injuries on Friday.

According to KC police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Meadows apartment complex near 80th Street and Manchester Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Alexis Mitchell, 16, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said Friday that they had a person in custody in connection to her death.

“It’s really sad that things like that happen, and I just hope that their family can get some closure and don’t ever have to experience anything like that again. I hope she pulls through,” said Stephanie Johnson, a neighbor.

