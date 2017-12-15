The “Pitch Perfect” franchise helped to launch Hailee Steinfeld and Esther Dean’s singing careers

Both Hailee Steinfeld and Esther Dean have launched successful singing careers and both credit the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise for helping. The two young actresses and singers explain to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about how being a Bella helped to propel their career.