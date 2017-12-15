These shopping assistants apply automatic coupon codes at checkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stop searching for coupon codes when you're shopping online - these three shopping assistants will do the work of finding and trying codes for you!

We've all been there - you get to the checkout screen and stop at the little box labeled PROMO code. Then you wonder if you should be using one to save money. Next thing you know, you embark on an epic search through various sites, hunting and finding codes, trying various combinations that never seem to work.

These three tools can help. They're called browser extensions and they're small pieces of software you add to your web browser. Then, you shop online as you normally do, and when you come to a shopping site or checkout page, they will spring into action - offering up discounts, promo codes and more. They'll even try various codes for you.

Honey

Honey is one of the most popular shopping assistants out there. According to Google, it has over 6 million users. Honey has several useful features. It can give you the price history of a product and offers cash back on purchases. A new feature called Droplist watches the price of a product you want to buy and lets you know when it goes down. Honey will also try a bunch of promo codes for you at checkout. Ironically, even though Honey is one of the biggest shopping assistants out there, I found that it didn't find many working codes on the sites I visited.

Piggy

Piggy is the new kid on the block, and it's actually quite good. Piggy also tries automatic coupon codes at checkout and offers cash back on your purchases. Piggy says its cashback program is better than others since you see exactly what percentage you'll get back at a participating retailer. Piggy found working codes on many of the sites I tried it on.

Wikibuy (Rich's Pick!)

Wikibuy is a bit different from the rest in that it gets smarter as more people use it. It uses crowdsourced coupon codes in a super smart way - when you successfully use a code on a site, Wikibuy then notices this and shares the code with others. When that code stops working, it will stop sharing the code. It's pretty brilliant. This is my favorite of the bunch. I was super impressed how many good, working codes Wikibuy found for the sites I visited. Wikibuy also has great tools for price comparison shopping and helping you watch items you want to buy.

Don't take my word for it - pick an assistant and see how it works on the sites you frequent the most. I would just caution against installing all three at the same time - pick one to use at a time so your browser doesn't get bogged down with notices and popups offering shopping assistance.

