At Longview Cemetery, ‘Wreaths across America’ honors veterans before Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Men and women who died in service were honored with a remembrance wreath at Longview Cemetery on Saturday.

Each one was tied with a red bow representing the sacrifice made for our country.

Chief Master Sergeant James G. Peacock was there to honor his dad,

The elder Peacock spent 33 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1994. He died last February after losing his own battle with cancer.

It is emotional... Because i miss him... But this is a way to honor him after his death."

His family joined the thousands of others around the nation who placed a wreath for 'National Wreaths Across America Day.'

They remembered not the deaths... But the lives of our veterans.

"I had a chance to serve. I know what it is like to be patriotic on this day. As we look at Christmas coming up knowing people we fought with won't be here."

"It is just a great way to remember them, say their names out loud so that everyone knows what they did," said Peacock.

Last year, 1.2 million wreaths were placed on the headstones of veterans across the country.

This is the second year Longview Cemetery participated in 'Wreaths Across America.'