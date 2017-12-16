Harrisonville church holds donation drive to help family of 7 who lost home to fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A Harrisonville family of seven is homeless right before the holidays. Their home on Stacy Road was gutted by fire Friday afternoon.

Neighbors snapped photos of flame shooting from the roof. Fire crews think an electrical problem sparked the fire.

Dave and Mary Roberts lived at the home with their five sons and lost nearly everything they owned. Saturday, the Harrisonville Church of the Nazarene, right by their house, held a donation drive to help the family. A lot of people dropped off clothing, toys, bedding and cash donations to help. A Go Fund Me page has also raised thousands of dollars for the family. https://www.gofundme.com/RobertsFire

“It breaks your heart but it’s great to see the community coming together, coming out to help one of our own, ((cut to)) 09:39:05:20 and we’ll do whatever we can to help this family in their time of need,” said Bill Kirkemo, lead pastor of Harrisonville Church of the Nazarene.

FOX 4 Spoke to members of the Roberts family Saturday afternoon. They were still too shaken up for an interview, but wanted to express their deep thanks to everyone in the community for their support, donations and prayers.