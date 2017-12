Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park's police chief tweeted traffic cam video of a road rage incident that he says happened Friday on Nall. Watch the video above to see a driver cut off a black SUV. The driver of the SUV then tries to retaliate. The black SUV almost hists another car before stopping on the side of the road. The chief is asking drivers to calm down.

[https://twitter.com/OPPD_Chief/status/941771079303028736]