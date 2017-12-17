× Another death Saturday night on KC road; 95 deaths in 2017 compared to 68 in 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car left the scene late Saturday night after hitting a person at Genessee Street and eastbound I-670. That pedestrian died from their injuries.

Police say the person was on foot when struck in the second lane of eastbound I-670. Police say they do not know if the pedestrian was standing or crossing the highway.

This is the 95th road fatality in Kansas City, police say. In both 2016 and 2015, there were 68 deaths on Kansas City roads.