× Fire in KC’s Volker neighborhood kills one person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to James Garrett with the Kansas City Fire Department, one person was killed in a house fire at the 1200 block of W. 41st Street in the Volker neighborhood in midtown.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Fox 4 will provide updates on our website, app and in our newscasts.